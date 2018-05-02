Hundreds of junkers flocked to Ringgold over the weekend of April 20-21 to take part in the spring junk market coordinated by numerous local shops and to celebrate the opening of the city’s new Ringgold Market.
The Ringgold Junk Market Days, which are organized at different times of year by places like Ringgold Feed and Seed, Cotton Gin Antiques, Trestle Side Antiques, and Joy’s United Gift Shop, always bring big crowds to downtown.
The arrival of the city-sponsored Ringgold Market was designed to offer another location for crafts and things in town.
“It kicked off April 20 and 21 during the Ringgold Junk Market Days, and then it will run every Saturday after that through the summer until September 29, as well as during special city events,” said Jamie Klementisz, Ringgold’s main street manager.
The Ringgold Market is located in the covered open-air building on Depot Street next to the old Benton Coal Supply building. It will be open from 10 a.m. 5 p.m.
“The building will hold roughly 12 vendors with 10x10 spaces,” Klementisz explained. “If someone is interested in becoming a vendor, they can contact me City Hall 706-935-3061 or via email mainstreetmanager@cityofringgoldga.gov.”
Klementisz says the idea to start up the market and the location came from the recent UGA Renaissance Strategic Vision & Plan, which took suggestions from residents on what they’d like to see in town.
A few years ago, the city sponsored a summer Farmer’s Market on the sidewalk in front of the Catoosa County Courthouse. Klementisz says this newer one isn’t food specific, but rather more craft-based.
“The difference between this and the other market is that this market is in a covered building,” she said. “We will be allowing antiques to be sold and we will not be concentrating on fruits and vegetables, but more on homemade and handcrafted items.”