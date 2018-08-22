Driving through Rossville, one is unfortunately struck by the empty storefronts and deteriorating buildings. Businesses considering moving into the city see these also.
That’s why the City Council has passed an ordinance aimed at making the downtown business district “more urban and aesthetically pleasing.”
The ordinance, passed Aug. 13, requires that the front of new businesses and buildings have doors or windows and be on a public street. It also designates where parking lots may be located and covers the location and size of signs businesses may erect.
In addition, the ordinance bans some businesses such as car washes, gas stations, auto dealerships, auto garages and detailing shops, and storage facilities from the downtown business district.
Existing businesses are grandfathered in and are exempt from the ordinance guidelines, but they will apply to all new businesses coming into downtown Rossville.