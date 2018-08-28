A Rossville man recently witnessed the burglary of a neighbor’s home and ran two suspects off from the scene, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Deputies were dispatched to Meadowdew Lane off State Line Road when a man working in his yard reported two men breaking into a home.
The witness claimed he saw two black males kick open the front door of the residence and go inside, reports show.
The man told police he grabbed a metal pipe and confronted the offenders.
“He told the two men to leave,” Deputy Aaron Thomas said. “Both men ran out of the house and got into a silver passenger car that was parked in the driveway and left headed north toward East Ridge, Tenn.”
One of the offenders left holding an item that was later determined to be an Xbox gaming console, reports show.
The suspects were described as black males in their early 20s. The first was approximately 5’8”, 160 lbs, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. The second man was approximately 6’0”, 200 lbs, and also wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
After canvassing the home, the Xbox appeared to be the only item stolen, although the front door of the residence was kicked completely off the hinges.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.