Hundreds of dollars in tools were stolen during burglary of a Catoosa County residence over the Christmas holiday, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 2700 block of Burning Bush Road sometime on Dec. 24 or the morning of Dec. 25.
The victim told police he left the home around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve and returned home Christmas Day.
The day after Christmas, the victim realized his building on the property had been broken into, reports show.
Deputies learned that someone had pried open the locked door of the building and made off with an abundance of tools and equipment.
Tool boxes, saws, staple guns, a sander, pressure washer, and various assorted tools were stolen during the incident.
The victim is working with detectives to gather serial number information for the missing equipment.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective James Stockard with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.