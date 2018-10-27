National Make A Difference Day is an annual community service event which is held on the fourth Saturday in October.
Millions of people have united in the common mission to improve the lives of others.
USA Weekend is a national weekend newspaper magazine which is distributed through more than 800 newspapers in the United States and published by Gannett Company as a sister publication to USA Today. USA Weekend’s focus is on social issues, entertainment, health, food and travel. USA Weekend, along with Points of Light, have been sponsoring National Make a Difference Day, the largest national day of community service, for more than twenty years.
HOW TO OBSERVE
Do what you can to make a difference and use #MakeADifferenceDay to post on social media.
HISTORY
Make a Difference Day was created in 1992 by USA WEEKEND magazine and joined by Points of Light. Together they have sponsored the largest national day of community service for more than twenty years.