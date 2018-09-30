On September 30, National Love People Day asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love.
The human condition is a limited and varied thing. How and when and where we get to use it is vaguely and oddly defined. What is certain is a rollercoaster-filled life of celebrations and trials. National Love People Day tasks us with an understanding that unconditional love requires a dedication that most human beings aren’t given. But, when we wholeheartedly love our neighbors with steadfast devotion, the world is a better place. It is the practical application of, “love your neighbor as yourself.”
The word “unconditional” on its own is quite profound. Look at its synonyms: wholehearted, unqualified, unreserved, unlimited, unrestricted, unmitigated, unquestioning, complete, total, entire, full, absolute, unequivocal. Those words are dedicated, solid and unwavering from their commitment to something. There are no boundaries or limitations with the word “unconditional.”
Add the word love, and the power of the phrase is multiplied. So, on National Love People Day, offer kindness and care to the people in your community.
HOW TO OBSERVE
From a gentle word to the gift of needed resources, love can be provided in all form to the people in your community. Use #NationalLovePeopleDay to share on social media.
HISTORY
Lifeline Church out of Chicago, Illinois founded National Love People Day in 2017 to inspire the spirit of unconditional love as a national event to bring us all together and to honor the church’s founders, Pastors Reggie and London Royal. Through the church, they have impacted the Chicagoland area by showing unconditional and unmerited love for ten years. The pair strongly believes that loving God means loving yourself and loving other people from all walks of life regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To show this love, the Royals have brought their vision to life with strategic acts of kindness through the church’s mission to Reach Up, Reach In, and Reach Out:
Give Love On Christmas Day– partnered with Warren Park Elementary School to provide Food, Clothing, and Christmas Gift to a family of six.
Car Giveaway – Provided a single mother with a full-paid SUV.
Extreme Makeover (Home Edition) – collaborated with independent contractors to remodel a home, inside and out, for a volunteer worker in the church.
Love In Action – members went to the pride parade to show love by giving away free hugs and bottled water.
Health & Fitness Weekend – parented with the Loyola Ronald McDonald Pediatric Mobile Unit and the National Kidney Foundation to provide FREE exams to those in the community.
Gas Giveaway – Gave away $5,000.00 of FREE Gas to residents in the community.
Mi Gracia Fest & Cicero Clean Up Day – Past participant of these Town of Cicero events.
Town of Cicero – Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration – Has been the keynote speaker for this event on multiple occasions.
Share The Warmth Coat Drive – Donated Winter Coats & Accessories to students at Goodwin Elementary School.
The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Love People Day to be observed annually on September 30.