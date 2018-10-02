October 2 is National Custodial Worker’s Recognition Day, a day set aside to show appreciation to men and women who keep our schools and workplaces across the nation running smoothly.
Custodial workers operate behind the scenes and are often under-appreciated for the hard work they do day after day keeping schools, hospitals, office buildings, museums, churches and other buildings clean and well maintained.
While delivering outstanding services and running a well-maintained operation building, they contribute to important first impressions and the success of any business.
HOW TO OBSERVE
If you know a custodial worker, THANK THEM today! Use #CustodialWorkersRecognitionDay to post on social media.
And we can all do out part to help them do their jobs too. We can be clean ourselves by keeping work stations clean, picking up after ourselves in the lunch/break room and even do some light dusting around our des, office or cubicle. There is no reason to leave a mess for anyone else when we can simply do our part to help.