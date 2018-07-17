Catoosa County’s Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to receive bids for the naming rights of the Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre on the Benton Place Campus near The Colonnade.
The amphitheatre, which opened in 2007, was named the Northwest Georgia Bank Amphitheatre for years before the company sold to First Bank.
Now, City Attorney Chad Young says the county is looking to open up bidding for the new naming rights to the facility.
“There’s renewed interest from businesses in the area of acquiring the rights to put their name on the facility for a period of time,” Young said. “The most the board would be able to contract for in one term would be four years, but we can make it open for one or two possible automatic renewals in the bidding process.”
Young said Parks and Recreation Director Travis Barbee and his staff would solicit proposals from businesses or individuals in the community that might be interested in paying the county to acquire the naming rights for a period of time.
“The plan would be, we would put out the RFO (request for proposal) and the staff would analyze those and bring them back before the board for a final decision,” Young explained during the June 19 Board of Commissioner’s meeting. “The ultimate goal is that there are significant sound and lighting improvements that need to be made out there, and the money gotten from the naming rights contract could go back into the facility and make it more user-friendly.”