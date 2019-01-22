Korean music Esther Lee and Ruth Fant

The Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe was treated to a musical program by Esther Lee (right) on the kayakum, a 12-string traditional Korean instrument, and daughter Ruth Fant on drum. After entertaining the club members with traditional Korean songs and “Amazing Grace,” Lee explained how the kayakum works and that she has been playing since she was a baby. Growing up in Korea, her parents and siblings played in their native homeland and have played internationally as well, being recognized by the Korean government as a “national treasure.” 

Tags