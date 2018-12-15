Anyone who is paying attention knows that people name their children some unusual things — Mac Truck, Furious, Doctor and Captain, for instance. Sometimes they just spell names in new or different ways. Take the name Megan — not an uncommon name but spelled many ways: Megan, Meagan, Meghan, Meaghan, Megyn. Names that were once considered only boy or girl names are used for both genders: Sydney, Ashley, Riley. People name their children after places, cars, movie and book characters and even ideas.
But the top names have remained surprisingly consistent over the years.
Mary has been the most popular name for girls 38 years out of the last 100. The most popular boy’s name over the past 100 years has been Michael, coming in first 43 times. Robert, James, John and Jacob come in at number one for boys over and over from 1918 to 2017. David hits number one just once, in 1960. Not until 2013 is there a change in the first choice for boys’ names from Michael, Robert, the three J’s and that single David. For four years in a row, 2013-2016, the top boy’s name was Noah. In 2017, Liam hit number one after being number two for three years in a row.
And girls? Jennifer comes in as the second most popular name over the last 100 years, taking first place 15 times. Then Emily, Jessica, Lisa, Linda, Emma and Sofia. Ashley and Isabella round out the 100 list, coming in first two times each. Emma has been the most popular name for girls for the past four years (2013-2017).
How about in Georgia? Have we followed the trends? We’ll start with the year 1980, since that’s where the Social Security Administration begins on its list of trending names for individual states. In 1980, the most popular name for girls in the U.S. was Jennifer. In Georgia, it was Amanda. During that year, 1,311 new Georgia girls were named Amanda. Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia parents were on board with Georgians. Parents in 43 other states felt Jennifer was a better first-choice. Jessica won in Alaska and Maine.
For boys in 1980, Georgia parents again parted with much of the rest of the country and chose James more often than any other name — 1,445 times. Only Mississippi and South Carolina parents agreed. Thirty-eight states chose Michael as their number-one name. Rounding out the list were Joshua and Christopher at three states each, Jason at two and Matthew winning in Nebraska.
Fast forward to 2017. Georgians chose Ava for girls and William for boys more than any other names. This time, more states were in agreement with us six on Ava and eight on William. But overall, the nation chose Emma first for girls and Liam for boys.
For more fun looking at popular names, visit ssa.gov/oact/babynames.