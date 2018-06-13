Several hundred dollars worth of tools was recently stolen from a residential storage building in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred sometime between the afternoon of June 4 and the morning of June 5 in the 2000 block of U.S. 41 in Ringgold.
The victim told police that someone pulled the screen off the back window of his storage building, went inside and took several pieces of property.
When the victim arrived, the front door of the building was left open and several tools were strewn about on the ground, reports show.
The victim added that a dark-colored truck was parked at a nearby business facing his residence the night before, but no neighbors reported seeing anything related to the incident.
A metal detector, three chainsaws, and several miscellaneous tools were reported stolen during the incident.
The victim claimed the total estimated value of the stolen property to be $2,230.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing tools is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.