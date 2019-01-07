Detectives are investigating a residential burglary in Ringgold that resulted in the theft of more than $3,000 worth of tools, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime in late December on Pollard Road off Boynton Drive.
The victim told deputies on Jan. 2 that several tools had turned up missing over the course of multiple weeks, reports show.
“Over the past four weeks, she noticed several tools from her garage came up missing,” Deputy Tanner Suits said.
It was learned that the garage’s latch had been pried off and the lock broken.
Several saws, sanders, lawn equipment, hand tools, a 200-piece socket set, impact wrenches, and eight foldable lawn chairs were missing from the garage.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.