More than $2,000 worth of tools was recently stolen from a Catoosa County home being renovated, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred at the end of September in the 1600 block of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.
The Sheriff’s Department was called about the ongoing theft on Oct. 2 after the victim realized multiple items missing over the course of several days.
The residence is unoccupied while renovations are taking place, which is why there were so many tools on the property.
Several hand tools, saws, drills, a ladder, nail gun, and an air compressor were stolen during the ordeal at a total estimated value of $2,490.
Detectives did find signs that a back door had been forced open to gain entry into the house.
Anyone with information about the incident or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.