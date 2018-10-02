Catoosa County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a recent burglary in Chickamauga that resulted in the theft of $7,500 worth of guns, officials say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred Sept. 17 on Red Belt Road near the Walker County line.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence around 12:15 p.m. and were informed that multiple guns were missing from the home.
The victim stated he left his residence the night before at approximately 10 p.m. and returned home to find three taken from his couch.
The man told police his back glass door was open when he arrived. He was certain he dead-bolted the door before leaving, so he claimed someone must have picked the lock, reports show.
Two Italian 12-guage shotguns and one Remington handgun were taken during the incident.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing firearms is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.