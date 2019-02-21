School official says her school, as well as all the other schools in the Catoosa system, use a program called PBIS: Positive Behavioral Interventions and Strategies. One element of PBIS addresses ways to deal with bullying, including ‘Stop, Walk, Talk.’
On Feb. 5, a frustrated mother of a Lakeview Middle School student posted two videos on her Facebook page saying her son was being bullied at school. One short clip shows the mother hugging her son close as he cries and tells her he’s afraid at school every day because of bullies. “This is what bullying looks like,” the mom wrote under the video.
The other video is of the mom expressing her anger and hurt over the treatment of her son, a repeat, she says, of what her son experienced last school year. “[The bullying] stopped last year,” she said in the video, “but it took me acting a fool, my husband acting a fool. I should not have to get to that point to protect my son because the school is not doing their job. They go to school to learn and get an education, not to get physically and emotionally abused to where they’re completely broken.”
“It doesn’t matter how many times you go up to the school and talk to the principals or talk to the teachers. It never stops,” the mom wrote on her page.
Within a week of being posted, the videos had garnered 545+ reactions, 1,300 shares and over 370 comments, many of them relating similar experiences in Catoosa and other schools.
“My son thinks,” the mom continued in her video, “because he has autism that something’s wrong with him. There’s nothing wrong with my son. People are calling him ugly, calling him stupid, calling him weird. He’s always having to try to defend himself.”
Angry and empathetic comments ran the gamut on Facebook. People offered sympathy — and advice that ranged from contacting the media to going to the parents of bullies, choosing other school options and suing the school system. A few people wrote that their children would be happy to befriend the boy. Many offered prayers.
One parent wrote that her son had been bullied at LMS for three years. Another wrote that her son got in trouble at school (school not named) for standing up for kids who were being bullied. “I bought him ice cream and told him that’s what good guys do and to keep up the good work,” she wrote.
Another parent said LMS is “bad for bullying” and the high school where her son is now is no better. “Every day this week,” she wrote, “[he’s] begging me to come home.”
Parent Rhonda Whicker said in a phone interview that her special needs son had been bullied repeatedly at LMS, including being punched in the face in class by another student, and that promises from the school that things would change were not kept.
Whicker said that her daughter, who is now a junior, suffered from so much taunting at LMS when she was in seventh grade that she chose to move to Nashville and live with her father in order to attend a different school. “She’s still there and she’s happy,” said Whicker.
Complaints on the Facebook post were not limited to LMS and included elementary and high schools as well as middle schools in Catoosa and Walker counties and in Tennessee.
School official responds
LMS Assistant Principal Tracy Horton says that her school is by no means perfect, but she feels they are dealing with problems, including bullying, in a proactive and fruitful way. She says that parents are encouraged to contact the school with any problem, and the school is committed to working out answers.
Horton also distinguishes between bullying and other negative behaviors (see related article). Children engage in name-calling and teasing that may be wrong, she says, but does not necessarily rise to the level of bullying. Horton says she doesn’t know why but bad language becomes a particular problem in middle school, and children can often be mean to one another.
“Kids come to us with many issues,” Horton says. “They may have a parent in jail, drug addiction in the family, they may have been exposed to negative things online or entertainment that portrays negative behavior and language. They’re also at a challenging time in their lives and they’re making the transition from elementary to middle school where there are new expectations when it comes to behavior.”
Horton emphasizes that the schools do not teach students to bully or mistreat one another in any other way. She says those are behaviors they work to correct.
Horton says her school, as well as all the other schools in the Catoosa system, have implemented a program called PBIS: Positive Behavioral Interventions and Strategies. One element of PBIS addresses ways to deal with bullying, including “Stop, Walk, Talk.”
If a student experiences what they consider bullying or unwelcome behavior, says PBIS literature, they should motion and/or direct the perpetrator verbally to stop. This might include a hand signal — holding a hand up, palm facing outward toward the bully, or the classic time-out symbol. Verbally, a student might say “stop” or “too far” or “un-cool.”
The victim, according to this system, should then walk away if the perpetrator does not stop. The next step, if the student so chooses, is to talk to a trusted adult about the incident. From there, the program lists suggestions for ways adults should manage an incident, including reinforcing the school’s expectations of how students should interact, things like showing respect for one another, keeping hands and feet to one’s self, not gossiping.
PBIS also encourages by-standers to get involved by not gawking, which gives bullies the attention they desire, and by reporting questionable behavior to an adult.
Horton says all students are taught at the beginning of the school year “the Warrior Way” — how to treat one another, what is acceptable behavior and what is not, and what to do when they are unhappy with how another student is acting toward them.
Horton says students are also taught the appropriate response to another student who has signaled or asked them to stop a certain behavior: stop, count to three and walk away. Sometimes children don’t realize their teasing is offensive or upsetting, says PBIS literature, and they need a strategy for stopping.
The ultimate consequence for bullying, after three infractions, is assignment to an alternative school.
PBIS teams at LMS and other schools meet on a regular basis to assess their progress in improving “school climate” and reducing the incidence of bullying and other negative behaviors, says Horton. Students, she says, are refreshed on expectations every nine weeks.
Horton says the school uses positive reinforcement, too. Good behavior can earn students time in the school’s game room, which features board games, table tennis, corn hole, a pool table and areas to sit around and talk
LMS and other schools also use data-driven methods to pinpoint problem areas. They collect incident reports turned in by teachers and others and enter them into a computer program that shows if there are cluster effects. Horton says the program showed recently that there were more problems early in the day as students arrived at school and late in the day as school let out and that the problems clustered in certain areas of the school. “That allowed us to investigate and come up with a plan. We’ve been able to greatly reduce our morning problems by doing some rescheduling, and we’re working on the afternoon problems.”
Horton says her school is big on communicating with parents, in spite of some parents’ impressions to the contrary. “If there’s a problem, we want parents to come to us. We want to sort things out and come up with a plan to solve any problem.”
But, says Horton, parents should also keep an open mind about how their child has interpreted an incident and consider that it may be more complicated or even simpler than they think. She says the school is willing to address any unsatisfactory behavior, whether it is bullying or not.
Horton says she would like to see more parents volunteering at the school. The 750-student school has a full-time parent coordinator who sent out forms at the beginning of the year asking if parents would be willing to help at the school. Horton says 196 forms were returned. Of those, 28 parents have come to the school at least once to help and only 13 are regularly active.
“Middle schoolers may act like they don’t want their parents at school,” says Horton, “but they really do feel good about them coming and helping.”
“If we don’t know about an incident,” says Horton, “we can’t do anything about it. We want parents to call with their concerns. We welcome parents at the school any time.”