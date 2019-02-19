On Jan. 31 Ringgold Elementary Student Resource Officer Hamilton McCaleb with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department was surprised with a special honor.
He is known as “the dancing cop” among the RES community because he dances while he directs traffic in the mornings and/or afternoons.
Officer McCaleb sports some nice moves and always brings a smile to the faces of students and family members as they enter or exit the campus.
He is also a presence throughout the school, often visiting with children during lunch and in the hallways as they travel. Although he is a new edition to the RES team, he has quickly become a valued, beloved member.
Each year, Modern Woodmen of America seeks out individuals in the local community who go above and beyond the call of duty. These people add to the quality of life of those around them, with no expectation of recognition.
These people are known as “Hometown Heroes.” They are a treasured part of the community and because of that, Modern Woodmen seeks to take a moment to appreciate their service and provide them yet another opportunity to do good through a $100 grant to the charity of their choice.
Officer Hamilton is a valued part of the RES family, and his service is greatly appreciated. Parent and Modern Woodmen of America representative, Lisa Lewis, shared, “To some, Officer Hamilton might just be a dancing cop, but to us, he is an instrumental part of building positive, approachable relationships between local law enforcement and our RES families.”
RES extends its thanks to Mrs. Lewis and Modern Woodmen of America for their generosity and recognition, and we honor Officer Hamilton McCaleb for his service.