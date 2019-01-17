When Shane Catlett of Modern Woodmen of America chose Fort Oglethorpe City Councilwoman Paula Stinnett as a Hometown Hero, part of the honor included a donation from Modern Woodmen to a charity of Stinnett’s choice.
Stinnett chose an organization she’s been supporting for five years: Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga Counties.
“Your efforts to serve your community have not gone unnoticed,” read Stinnett’s letter from Modern Woodmen. “In addition to the Hometown Hero recognition, Modern Woodmen of America is honored to send the enclosed check made payable to Family Crisis Center.”
On Jan. 14, FCC director Kristy Lawson came to Stinnett’s office at Fort Oglethorpe City Hall where Stinnett presented her with a check for $100.
Family Crisis Center has served a four-county area since 1994, offering shelter and services for women and children suffering from domestic abuse.
“I want to thank Modern Woodmen for making the Hometown Hero Award available,” said Lawson. “It’s awesome. And I can’t thank Paula enough, not only for choosing us as her charity, but for everything she does for us.”
“When I found out I had won the award,” said Stinnett, “I immediately thought of the Family Crisis Center. Giving to them is the right thing to do — for everyone.”
Stinnett’s letter from Modern Woodmen concluded: “Each year, local Modern Woodmen members recognize the work of individuals like you who are dedicated to serving others. Thank you for the good that you do!”
To learn more about Family Crisis Center, visit fccwdcc.org. FCC operates a 24-hour hotline for women suffering from domestic abuse: 706-375-7630.