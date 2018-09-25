CHI Memorial’s mobile lung CT coach will provide computerized tomography (CT) screenings at The Colonnade Center in Ringgold on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Lung cancer screening is a test to look for signs of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people. The low-dose CT scan shows a 3-D image of your lungs that is clearer and more detailed than regular x-rays, allowing doctors to diagnose lung cancer at its earliest stage, before there are any symptoms. This is when lung cancer is most curable. The whole process takes less than ten minutes and there is no need to do anything special to prepare for the screening.
The low-dose CT lung cancer scan has been shown to improve survival by 20 percent according to The National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Factors that put you at high risk of developing lung cancer include:
• Age 50 or greater
• Smoking history
• Family history of cancer
• Exposure to cancer causing agents (asbestos, diesel fumes, Radon, coal smoke, soot, etc.)
Private insurance companies cover lung cancer screening for high-risk individuals. Medicare and Medicaid also cover lung cancer screening. Grant funds are available for eligible uninsured and under-insured people to have the low-dose lung CT screening.
If you feel you are at risk, call (423) 495-LUNG (5864) to discuss if a lung screening is right for you, or to schedule an appointment.
When: Tuesday, October 2, 2018
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: The Colannade Center
264 Catoosa Circle
Ringgold, GA 30736