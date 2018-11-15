A 72-year-old Rossville woman reported missing since Sunday afternoon, Nov. 11, was found Wednesday morning, Nov. 14, by Walker County Sheriff’s Department (WCSO) detectives searching the wooded area near her home.
Detectives found Dora Lee Stratton’s 1997 white Honda Accord at the bottom of a gully adjacent to Beverly Street, a dead-end street near her home. Her body was found outside her automobile.
Detectives theorize that Stratton, who had several health issues, may have missed her driveway upon returning home from a store Sunday afternoon. It appears that her automobile continued about 75 yards down the roadway, then left the roadway and came to rest in the woods, approximately 200 feet from the dead-end street.
Evidence suggests that Stratton exited the vehicle and attempted to climb out of the gully. She was unsuccessful and succumbed to the weather elements or natural causes.