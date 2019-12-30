Dec. 16, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
David Boyle presided. The Minutes of the Marsh House Board of Trustees for Nov. 18, 2019, were unanimously approved.
The Treasurer’s Reports for November 2019 were received. The balance in the operating account is $8,878.49, with expenses of $440.00 and income of $102.50. In the Designated Funds Account, income was $0.00 with $0.00 expenses and a balance of $31,190.27. The Endowment Fund is at $27,707.12.
Old business
Review of building repair issues. Incoming bids on basement chimney work. The following figures are for the retaining wall only. $11,250; $12,945; $17,120. In addition, Foundations Specialists: $7,056 for anchoring bolts, wall plates to stabilize the foundation permanently. This expense will be covered by Walker County government per the agreement in the deed and memorandum.
Hardener treatment for damaged parts of cabin after termite treatment. $200.00 for spray-on product. Board expense.
UV Treatment for windows* estimate below. To be considered further and implemented before summer 2020.
Friends Membership Campaign till Feb. 1, 2020. All board members to join at any level. The full mailing has been sent out. For new contacts—send name and address in email to David and Jan.
New business
There was a thorough discussion of the Scholarship/Internship Program with several ideas for a fresh start.
Work area reports
Administration/House management. The following names were suggested a potential board members to be contacted for a response: Diann Dodson, Bryant Henry, Lin Oliver, Joanna Jackson, Larry Martin, Darla Smalley, Barry Wright III (a Marsh family descendant). Other suggestions are welcome before the February Annual Meeting.
Furnishings: Janice Fortune’s donation: Certain photos of the Warthen siblings have been kept for display in the House. Most of the others have been sent to the archives to be digitized and permanently preserved. The refrigerator is not working and will have to be repaired when the House reopens in March.
Interpretation: Need more docents, Training opportunities during house closure. A big push will be made in February and March.
Building and grounds: The brick wall along the sidewalk on North Main is being taken down and replaced as the City moves the sewers from the street to under the sidewalk. Two estimates on landscape installations to prevent water in basement have been received. $ 3,465 and $1,000 (or less) with French drain. A motion was made by (1) Don Coleman and (2) Joan Fowler to accept the lower bid and move forward with the work. Passed unanimously.
2020 Calendar is developing. The Annual Board Planning Retreat is planned for Sunday afternoon, 1:30-3:30, Jan. 1, at 472 Loughridge Lane. The Clayton Bell Fund-Raising Scholarship Reception is scheduled for Sunday, March 22, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
We have a request for placing a historic marker, probably on the east side, from the Walker County Remembrance Project. A representative will attend the retreat to explain the project. The board was inclined to agree to the placement of the marker since it is part of our county history and might generate additional visits to the house and grounds.
Next board meeting—The Annual Meeting, Monday, Feb. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center.
Respectfully submitted,
David Boyle
Recording secretary