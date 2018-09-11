In partnership with the National Park Service, Eastern National would like to invite you to join us at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center for a book signing with author David A. Powell, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. as we commemorate the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga. Powell’s most recent release is Decisions at Chickamauga: the Twenty-Four Critical Decisions that Defined the Battle.
Decisions at Chickamauga: Rather than looking into the narrative history of the battle, this work displays the “why” decisions were made, by examining the options that were available. General Braxton Bragg, commander of the Confederate Army, and General William Stark Rosecrans, Commander of the Union Army, were faced with great challenges that ultimately turned the tide for the confederacy. This book reveals the critical decisions based on information given as circumstances changed throughout the course of the battle. These critical decisions would ultimately determine the battle’s outcome.
About the author
David A. Powell’s additional works include The Maps of Chickamauga, Failure in the Saddle, Chickamauga Campaign: a Mad Irregular Battle, Chickamauga Campaign: Glory or the Grave, Chickamauga Campaign: A Barren Victory. And Battle Above the Clouds, which places its focus on the Campaign for Chattanooga and Ringgold Gap, was released in the fall of 2017. Powell is a 1983 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute with a B.A. in History. He resides in Chicago where he works at CBS Messenger, a family business, and regularly leads tours at Chickamauga Battlefield.
Join us and meet author David A Powell. The purchase of your signed copy of Decisions at Chickamauga and other store items provides funding for National Parks. Thank you for supporting Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.