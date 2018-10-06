Students and staff at Gilbert Elementary School were thrilled to receive a special visit from Mayor Andy Arnold! Mayor Arnold shared with students the character traits of a good leader, such as honesty, perseverance, and integrity. He also addressed social studies curriculum standards by speaking with students about the duties and responsibilities of government leaders. Students were captivated by the information and personal experiences that Mayor Arnold shared with them. They also had several interesting questions for the mayor, as they were eager to learn more about his job as the government leader of our great city of Lafayette, Georgia.
