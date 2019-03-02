Marsh House focus of Historical Society

Minutes of the Walker County Historical Society
The meeting was held Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Those in attendance were: Nate Jones, Lem Arnold, Richard Nayson, Beth Nayson, Richard W. Chadburn, David Boyle and Michal Jones.
Dr. Boyle opened the meeting and then asked for the reading of the minutes from October’s meeting. There was a correction to Mr. Chadburn’s name.
Dr. Boyle gave the treasurer’s report for Mr. Fred Roth. For October there was no income and no expenses. The balance of $2,240.78 re-mained in the account.
The announcements regarding the Candlelight tours were made. We would have a dress rehearsal on December 1 and 2 and open it to the public. The official tours would be December 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th. We were all encouraged to check out the Marsh House website and Facebook page and share with others.
It was also noted that Mr. Zack Jones was creating a display for the printed history of the Old Marsh Mercantile that collapsed. He will use bricks from the Mercantile to build a display.
The Marsh House Friends Campaign will be underway shortly. It was noted that we usually raise about $6000 during this campaign.
The new business was to elect our new officers for the year 2019.
The officers will be:
President – David Boyle
1st Vice President – Don Coleman
2nd Vice President, Program Chair – to be determined
Secretary – Michal Jones
Correspondence Secretary – Margaret McWhorter
Treasurer – Fred Roth
Historian – Carol Smith
Members at Large: Doug Carson, Connie Forester
Newsletter Editor /Data Base – Joan Trundle
There was a motion by Richard Nayson and seconded by Richard Chadburn to accept these as the new officers for 2019.
It was mentioned there would not be a formal meeting in December due to the Candlelight Tours and holidays. January 27, 2019 would be the next meeting and it would be our planning meeting for programs for the 2019-year. We then discussed several ideas for programs. It was noted we usually have structured programs in February, March, April, May, June, August, September, and October. We usually take July off. November is our business and election month, and December we are involved in the holiday candlelight tours.
The February 24, 2019, 3:00 p.m. meeting will feature African Ameri-can history.
Article submitted by C. Michal Jones, secretary, Walker County Historical Society.