The 2018 Marsh House Candlelight Tours will reenact scenes of “Christmas 1880: At Home with the Marsh-Warthen Family,” on Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for children. Local volunteers will act out scenes of the family members who lived in the house in 1880 and how they celebrated Christmas. After a tour of the historic home, hot cider and cookies will be served by Aunt Charlotte in the kitchen. The house is decorated in the style of 1880. Bring the family for a festive holiday tour. / Contributed