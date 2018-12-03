Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions invites you to attend our production of “An Irish Courage Christmas,” which will perform on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from Dec. 7 to Dec. 22 at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette.
This exciting and festive Christmas celebration pulls heavily from traditional Irish culture - including lively song and dance, with classic carols and historic tavern songs.
The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. The music ranges from Christmas traditions that everyone will know to some Irish limericks that will bring the theatre to life in a way only Ireland can do. Fans of bluegrass will particularly enjoy some of the Irish tunes (fun fact: bluegrass draws its roots from Ireland).
Based on traditional source material including John Millington Synge’s “The Playboy of the Western World” and the song “Finnegans Wake,” join us in the sleepy Irish county of Mayo for a Christmas celebration unlike any other. For fans of the first “Irish Courage” from 2017, you’ll see the same characters and fun. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen the original, we’ll make sure you have a festive and memorable time!
“Christmas is a time of tradition and coming together with your family, sharing memories, laughing, eating and loving,” director Kaylee Smith said. “The Irish culture at this time was very family-focused and all about the community and storytelling. So Christmastime was a time for friendship, community, love, loss, miracles and more. And there’s plenty of music that will make you want to clap your hands and stomp your feet - you might even get up and join a dance or two!”
This is one big live Irish celebration for Christmas and perfect for families looking for local events to ring in the holiday spirit. The Mars Theatre will also be decorated for Christmas.
“The production will be filled with entertainment, somberness, hilarity, and the singing of carols and old tavern songs like 'Christmas in Killarney,’” said Smith.
The set is a rustic 20th-century Irish tavern, and the story offers a really nice blend of serious theatrical drama and hilarious situational and reactionary comedy.
“There's a lot of peaks and valleys for these lovable characters, all within a beautiful, poetic framework of the old Irish language. It's romantic, it's tragic, and it's a look at real Irish culture that breaks away from the commercialism of the holidays,” Smith adds.
Tickets can purchase them online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office day of show. For questions, call 706-621-2870.