A Rossville couple were the victims of a brazen crime Monday afternoon, June 4, when an unknown suspect hopped on their motorcycle and took off with it, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the storage facility at Meagan Heatherly Lane off Mack Smith Road.
The victim and his wife said they were cleaning out their storage, and had their motorcycle sitting right in front of the unit with the keys in the ignition.
The couple said they heard the engine and horn and stepped out of the unit to see a white male with blonde hair and beard riding off on it, reports show.
A man who was changing a tire nearby during the incident claimed that the thief took off headed north on Mack Smith Road.
The motorcycle’s information was entered in the National Crime Information Databases (NCIC) as stolen, and is described as a red 2015 Honda VT750.
Anyone with information about the missing motorcycle or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.