A Tunnel Hill man was arrested after he allegedly punched a Fort Oglethorpe restaurant worker over a long wait, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Joe Coleman Fletcher Jr., 65, of Keith Road was arrested April 6 on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct, and was subsequently released on bond two days later.
The alleged incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on Friday night, April 6, at Logan's Roadhouse on Battlefield Parkway.
Officer Garin Goddard says he responded to the call of a man cursing and yelling at restaurant staff, and physically assaulting a male employee.
"The victim stated an unknown white male entered the business and began yelling and cursing at the staff because he was tired of waiting," Goddard said. "He then told the subject to leave several times, and after doing so, the offender punched him in the left side of his face with a closed fist and left the restaurant."
Witnesses in the restaurant supported the claim that Fletcher was yelling and cursing in front of customers and children, and likewise stated seeing him punch the employee.
While Fletcher fled the scene, an employee was able to take a photo of his license plate, which ultimately led to him being identified and arrested.
"I had Catoosa 911 run the tag and it came back listed to Mr. Fletcher in Tunnel Hill," Goddard said. "
Employees were shown Fletcher's driver's license photo, and confirmed that it was Fletcher who'd been involved in the incident.
Goddard coordinated with Catoosa County Sheriff's deputy, who went out to Fletcher's residence and picked him up for transportation to Catoosa County jail.
When police spoke to Fletcher, he claimed the Logan's staff was rude to him, which prompted him to "retaliate," reports show.
"I asked Mr. Fletcher how he retaliated and he refused to say," Goddard said. "I then asked him if he punched one of the employees and he stated, 'I'm not going to admit that'."