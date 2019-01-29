A man died Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, after his vehicle crashed and caught fire on I-75 in Ringgold.
According to Georgia State Patrol Post 5 in Dalton:
Sixty-six-year-old Richard Bryant of Hixson, Tenn., was involved in a single-car accident around 7 a.m. on I-75 near mile marker 348.
Tfc. 3 William Dedmon worked the accident and said the vehicle was traveling south when the wreck occurred.
“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” Trooper Dedmon said. “The driver succumbed to his injuries at Erlanger Medical Center (in Chattanooga). The vehicle did catch fire.”
Early indications are that Bryant had some sort of medical issue before the wreck occurred, but Dedmon said he cannot officially confirm that just yet.