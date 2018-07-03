A Chattanooga, Tenn., man was arrested on drug charges in Fort Oglethorpe after he allegedly left the scene of a minor auto accident carrying a backpack full of marijuana, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Elier Alfonso Molina, 22, of 2204 Bailey Avenue, was arrested June 25 on a charge of possession/manufacture/sale/purchase of marijuana.
Molina has been released from jail on bond.
The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on June 25 when officers responded to a minor accident on Winifred Drive.
Officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who admitted that two other individuals fled the scene after the accident, and that one of them had a backpack with him containing marijuana.
Shortly thereafter, officers located a man matching the description of the suspect with the backpack at a nearby residence.
The man was later identified as Molina, who then denied having a backpack with him.
However, officers eventually found the backpack behind the house Molina was located at hidden behind an air conditioning unit.
“Inside the backpack I located to large sealed bags of suspected marijuana, approximately two pounds,” Officer Robert Goolsby said.
Officers placed Molina under arrest and then contacted the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force, who took over the investigation.