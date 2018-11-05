Election Day gives voters throughout the United States a chance to participate in their government. The right to vote is something to cherish, as many people across the globe do not get a chance to elect the officials who govern their countries.
While Election Day is an exciting time, voters may find it frustrating if they do not take steps to ensure things go smoothly when they head to the polls. The following tips can help voters prepare for Election Day.
Confirm your polling location. Polling locations may have changed since last year, and voters who have moved in the past 12 months may now have to vote in a new location. Voters can contact their local board of elections or visit www.Vote411.org to confirm the correct polling locations. Voters should also learn the hours when the polls are open so they do not arrive too early or too late to vote.
Bring photo identification. Voter identification laws vary by state, but voters who want to avoid hassles or holdups may be able to do so by bringing current photo identification with them to the polling place. While such identification is not necessarily a requirement, voters who bring along a driver's license or state identification card may get in and out of the polling place more quickly than those who do not.
Confirm registration. Voters can confirm that they have registered to vote by contacting their local board of elections in advance of Election Day. Sometimes voters' names may not appear on the registration list when they arrive to vote, even if they previously registered. Poll workers can help voters who find themselves in such situations. But voters who want to avoid such hassles on Election Day can confirm their registration beforehand.
Be familiar with the candidates and issues on the ballot. Voting is a privilege and a responsibility, so voters should familiarize themselves with the candidates and issues on the ballot in the weeks leading up to Election Day. In addition to national or statewide candidates and issues, voters should learn about local issues that may have a more direct impact on their daily lives. The more voters learn about the candidates and issues in advance, the more quickly they can cast their votes and get to work or return home.
Voting on Election Day is a privilege that voters should not take lightly. Taking certain steps in the weeks ahead of Election Day can make it easier for voters to cast their ballots.