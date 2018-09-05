CHI Memorial’s mobile lung CT coach will provide computerized tomography (CT) screenings at the LaFayette/Walker County Library on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Lung cancer screening looks for signs of lung cancer in otherwise healthy people. The low-dose CT scan shows a 3-D image of a person’s lungs that is clearer and more detailed than regular x-rays, allowing doctors to diagnose lung cancer at its earliest stage, before there are any symptoms. This is when lung cancer is most curable. The whole process takes less than ten minutes, and there is no need to do anything special to prepare for the screening.
The low-dose CT lung cancer scan has been shown to improve survival by 20 percent according to The National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Factors that put a person at high risk of developing lung cancer include being age 50 or greater, having a history of smoking, having a family history of cancer, and having been exposed to cancer causing agents (asbestos, diesel fumes, Radon, coal smoke, soot, etc.).
Private insurance companies cover lung cancer screening for high-risk individuals. Medicare and Medicaid also cover lung cancer screening. Grant funds are available for eligible uninsured and under-insured people to have the low-dose lung CT screening.
Individuals who feel they are at risk may call (423) 495-LUNG (5864) to discuss if a lung screening is right for them, or to schedule an appointment.
When: Monday, Sept. 10, 2018
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: LaFayette/Walker County Library
305 South Duke Street
LaFayette, Ga.