Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield invites you to join him for lunch on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Whitfield will hold the latest “Lunch Conversation with the Commissioner” event on Nov. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Susan’s Diner, 3551 Chattanooga Valley Road in Flintstone.
The public is encouraged to drop by, purchase a meal and enjoy some friendly conversation about Walker County as Whitfield visits your table.
The event provides residents who can’t attend commissioner meetings in LaFayette with a daytime opportunity to ask questions and share their comments and concerns.
Susan Hays opened Susan’s Diner in 2012, bringing some of her family’s favorite dishes to the restaurant menu. The family-owned diner serves soups, salads, hamburgers, sandwiches, and meat and veggie plates during lunch. Susan’s Diner also offers an extensive breakfast menu and features a daily special.