My Kids Have Paws Veterinary Service brings its mobile clinic to Walker County on Saturday, Aug. 25.
The Dalton-based clinic offers many common pet vaccinations at a low cost to the public. Dr. Robyn O’Kane’s mission is to reduce euthanasia rates by helping keep pets in their homes with affordable surgical and medical care.
The following services will be available for $10 cash or credit/debit card on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Ag Center, located on the Civic Center campus at 10052 US-27 in Rock Spring.
Dogs
Rabies 1 year
Rabies 3 year (must have valid proof of current rabies – certificate or invoice; tag is not acceptable)
Distemper/Parvo
Distemper/Parvo/Lepto
Bordetella (kennel cough vaccine)
Heartworm Test
Cats
Rabies 1 year
Rabies 3 year (must have valid proof of current rabies – certificate or invoice; tag is not acceptable)
FVRCP (FeLV vaccine available for $15 with proof of a negative FeLV/FIV)
FeLV/FIV Test for cats will also be available for $20.
For more information about My Kids Have Paws Veterinary Service, call 706-516-4249 or email: Info.MyKidsHavePaws@gmail.com