Designed as a mountaintop haven for guests looking for weekend getaways, special occasions and weekday corporate events, The McLemore Resort Lookout Mountain, Curio Collection by Hilton is the result of a partnership between Chattanooga-based Scenic Land Company and Hilton (NYSE: HLT).
The upper upscale hotel, conference center and spa, set to join Curio Collection by Hilton in 2020, will offer 180 rooms and more than 10,000 square feet of conference space set within a more than 800-acre mountaintop golf resort development.
Sitting mort than 2,000 feet above sea level, guests will enjoy dramatic, cliffside views across the pristine McLemore Cove and Pigeon Mountain, as well as numerous dining options, a world-class 18-hole golf course and relaxed outdoor amenities. The location is also set against the backdrop of McLemore Cove and its more than 20,000 acres of protected wilderness area.
"As Hilton continues to grow its upper upscale portfolio of Curio Collection properties, we could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunity that northwest Georgia and east Tennessee represent for our brand," said Matt Wehling, senior vice president, development – North America, Hilton. "As the first high-end resort in the area, the distinctive property will offer one-of-a-kind mountaintop experiences for guests and is an ideal addition to the expanding global collection."
In addition to the site’s natural and historical amenities, guests staying at The McLemore Resort will have access to a wide array of amenities, including a world-class spa and fitness center, infinity edge pools, as well as an 18-hole golf course, redesigned by Rees Jones and Bill Bergin. The McLemore Resort will also provide visitors with a premier base camp for exploration throughout Georgia’s Cumberland Plateau. Nearby access to hiking, cycling, mountain biking, rock climbing, bouldering, caving, kayaking, horseback riding and hang gliding makes the location perfect for outdoor adventure and discovery.
Carefully selected for its strategic location, The McLemore Resort will be a short two-hour drive from five major markets, which include Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville, Knoxville and Nashville. In addition, the corporate headquarters of 28 Fortune 500 companies are located in the region, representing a significant opportunity for weekday corporate events and conferences.
"The McLemore Resort is a perfect intersection for business travelers during the week and leisure guests on the weekends. No place in the Southeastern United States is as conveniently located and rich in natural amenities as we are," said Duane Horton, president of Scenic Land Company and developer of The McLemore Resort. "As a native of northwest Georgia I fully appreciate both the beauty of the area’s natural amenities, as well as the economic benefit this resort will bring to the community. By partnering with Curio Collection by Hilton, it allows us to develop a property authentic to Lookout Mountain while leveraging Hilton’s reservation system and its renowned Hilton Honors guest-loyalty program. Our team loves this place and people deeply and is excited about sharing it with visitors from throughout the region and nation."
Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, confirms Horton's enthusiasm: "The McLemore Resort will provide a tangible boost to the local economy through job creation and tourism dollars from out of state visitors. We estimate more than 200 direct employment opportunities will be created, along with hundreds of secondary jobs thanks to this resort. Many of these positions will offer pay above the current per capita income in Walker County. The McLemore Resort represents a tremendous opportunity for economic growth in northwest Georgia."
Leading operations for The McLemore Resort is Euan McGlashan, co-founder and managing partner of Atlanta-based Valor Hospitality, who gained attention early in his career with his historic launch of the Cape Grace luxury hotel in Cape Town, South Africa. Under McGlashan’s leadership, Cape Grace was voted Best Hotel in the World by Condé Nast Traveler Magazine in 2000.
"Working on The McLemore Resort with Scenic Land Company and Curio Collection by Hilton brings together my passion for introducing people to new, beautiful settings and creating best-in-class hospitality experiences for them," said McGlashan. "The team assembled here is driven and devoted to the project’s long-term success and positive impact on the State of Georgia. Valor Hospitality is committed to creating exceptional and enjoyable experiences for our guests. I am confident that The McLemore Resort is going to do just that when we open the doors."
Funding for The McLemore Resort is provided in part by Scenic Land Investments III, a Limited Partnership consisting of a select group of investors from the Southeast and Midwest.
Located on Lookout Mountain in Walker County, Georgia, McLemore is an 800-acre mountaintop high-end resort community. Among the property’s amenities is a world-class 18-hole golf course currently being redesigned by golf legends, Rees Jones and Bill Bergin. McLemore includes plans for a golf clubhouse and an upper upscale resort, conference center and spa that will attract visitors from the Southeast, as well as national and international markets.
Curio Collection by Hilton (curiocollection.com) is an upper upscale, global portfolio of nearly 50 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character. Curio Collection properties appeal to travelers seeking unexpected and authentic experiences, and the benefits of Hilton's award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.