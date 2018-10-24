A Ringgold produce stand is without one of its biggest pieces of equipment after someone swiped a log splitter from the establishment last week, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred at 4-Way Produce on Akins Road in Ringgold.
Deputies were notified of the theft just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, Oct. 17.
The victim told police he left the business around 6 p.m. the evening before, and returned to the store the next morning to find the log splitter missing.
The victim added that a lock was placed on the hitch of the log splitter, indicating someone would have to cut the lock off to be able to move it.
The log splitter is valued at $2,000.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing log splitter is encouraged to contact Captain Chris Lyons at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.