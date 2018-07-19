In 2007, an Illinois State Patrol trooper was barreling down a highway at 126 mph while emailing on his computer and talking to his girlfriend on his cell phone. He lost control of his car and careened across the median and into another car, killing two sisters, ages 18 and 13, on impact. It was the day after Thanksgiving and the girls were on their way home from visiting their father. The officer suffered an injury to a leg.
Waiting for her daughters and wondering why she hadn’t heard from them was Kimberly Schlau. Early in the evening, officers knocked on her door to tell her that her girls were dead. They were killed by an officer who had been in seven previous accidents, two while on duty, one that had cost the state $1.7 million dollars.
Most people would understand if Schlau was bitter, if she harbored anger against the institutions that had looked the other way as an officer repeatedly proved he was unfit to drive a patrol car and possibly any car. But Schlau has turned her family’s tragedy into a campaign to make sure this sort of thing does not happen to others, including police officers.
When Collegedale, Tenn., Assistant Police Chief James Hardeman attended the annual conference of the International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association in St. Louis, Mo., in both 2017 and 2018 and heard Schlau share her story, he knew he wanted to bring her to his town.
Schlau has been working as an advocate for safe driving practices for first responders, speaking at hundreds of conferences and law enforcement agencies, as well as schools, since 2010.
“I think it’s especially important to hear the message about safe driving from someone who’s been adversely impacted by an officer’s carelessness,” says Hardeman.
Hardeman invited area law enforcement agencies from both Tennessee and Georgia to attend Schlau’s June 25 presentation in Collegedale. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Mike Helton sent a third of his officers. Several officers and deputies from the Ringgold Police Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department also attended, as did some from Walker County.
“I have a lot of respect for Ms. Schlau, to be teaching the very people who cost her so much,” says Helton. “If we as a police department can learn from the mistakes of others instead of by making them ourselves and hurting people and facing big-dollar lawsuits, that’s much better.”
Sgt. Brian Stooksbury has been with the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department for six years and has been an officer for 21 years. He has six children, four of whom are driving age. “As a parent, it was hard to listen to Ms. Schlau’s presentation, to hear about her daughters being killed. Law enforcement is not above distracted driving. If you have an accident or cause an accident, you’re not helping.”
Stooksbury says he’s never had an accident in his years as an officer. “We get training in emergency driving, but every situation is different and you have to pay attention to conditions and to what drivers are doing – is this a good place to get by other cars, is there room for people to get off the road, is it safe to drive fast here?”
Paying attention is Schlau’s main message and she says she’s grateful to be able to share her story and the message with first responders. “I love my job, but I hate why I have to do it,” she says. “I get to work with law enforcement, which is one of the most honorable professions, and I get to talk about my kids, every parent's dream job, but the reason I get to do it is sad. I hope that no matter what size crowd I speak to, someone walks away with a changed outlook on speed and distracted driving. No life is worth losing over something so preventable.”
The officer who cost Kimberly Schlau’s daughters their lives was sentenced to 30 months on probation and lost his driver’s license and his freedom to be a police officer or carry a gun. The parents of the girls killed were awarded an $8 million settlement in the case.