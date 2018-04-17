The city of Ringgold is teaming up with a local group of citizens to publicize and celebrate Earth Day, which will take place Sunday, April 22.
Earth Day, first established in 1970, promotes ecology, respect for life on Earth, and attempts to raise environmental awareness and protection.
On March 26, Tina Pinkston spoke to the City Council on behalf of the local non-profit group, LIFT, which is planning a variety of events for residents to participate in on Earth Day.
"I am so excited about an Earth Day event," Pinkston said. "I think it's just a beautiful need and once we get the word out, we hope to get some publicity even for this event and create something that needs to happen all the time, every year."
Pinkston explained that the event will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Earth Day, and will consist of education about the earth, cleanup projects, and growth toward future projects involving the betterment of the community and the planet as a whole.
"There's a group of us that are excited to make our community the best place it can be with helpful and healthy citizens, and that group is called 'LIFT,' a developing non-profit," Pinkston explained. "These folks that are excited about making Ringgold better thought, 'let's do an event to get started.' So the event is presented by LIFT, and again, it's just regular citizens that want to do good. The concept is that for a couple of hours on Sunday, the 22nd of April, which is Earth Day, that we would gather folks together at the Little General Park to first have an experience of Earth Day type things; that's reducing, reusing, recycling, and just being made more aware of environmental things specific to our area."
Pinkston said the day will include a local woman who specializes in butterfly education, animal involvement with the FFA Club from Ringgold High School, recycling, and cleanup at Chickamauga Creek.
"We want them to go out and do something good," Pinkston said. "We'll have a group of kayakers do a creek cleanup, trash pickup parties, and whatever other beautification type projects we can think of."
Pinkston hopes to have a couple of musicians playing acoustically, and to offer concessions.
Mayor Nick Millwood and the entire board were very enthusiastic about how the project could help the community and create outdoor togetherness among residents.
"It's very encouraging and inspiring, just what a great event," Millwood said. "Earth Day is a great day for it, what a wonderful idea."
The board unanimously approved making the event part of its Georgia Cities Week, which runs from April 22-28.
Georgia Cities Week gives cities an opportunity to share information about the valuable services they provide to residents, and present how they can positively impact quality of life in the community. The week is also an opportunity to celebrate community achievements and recognize volunteers and city employees.
"We've talked before about making this part of our Georgia Cities Week as a city event," Millwood said. "What a great opportunity to bring people in, doing meaningful things, and building a sense of community...I just love it."
"Earth Day-Ringgold" presented by LIFT, will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, April 22, at Little General Children's Park at the corner of Lafayette and Sparks streets.
Interested parties can find more information about the gathering on the Facebook event page.
"As many people and groups as we can pull in the better," Pinkston said.