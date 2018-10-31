Through Tuesday, Oct. 30, more than 1.5 million Georgians had cast early votes, with 1,350,591 of those taking place in person at an early voting location.
In Catoosa Count, 10,667 voters had cast early ballots, while 7,637 Walker County residents had voted. In both counties, early voting precincts reported heavy turnout, with especially long lines and up to an hour’s waiting time at polls on Saturday.
Early voting continues in Walker County through Friday, Nov. 2, at five locations: the courthouse downtown, Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In Catoosa County, residents may go to two precincts to vote early. They can go to the Ringgold precinct at the Freedom Center at 5283 Evitt St., next door to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, or they can vote early at the Westside precinct at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville adjacent to Westside Elementary School. Poll hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday.
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6.