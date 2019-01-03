The local shelter animals have a new friend advocating for them.
Raymond Wallin, or “DJ RAYYYY,” the owner and operator of KicknitDJs, makes efforts to help the homeless every year around the holiday season. This year, however, he changed his approach to good deeds.
“This year, my mother, Fema Wallin, told me about an article she’d read in the (Walker County) Messenger about how the animal shelter in Walker County was overwhelmed with 93 homeless animals,” Wallin said. “My heart ached for those homeless fur babies, and I couldn’t stand the thought of them not having a home on Christmas.”
So Wallin took action. He took advantage of his large following as an event DJ, and he organized a drive to make a difference and bring exposure to this need in the community. This charity was called the Fur Babies for Christmas Drive.
He orchestrated the plan with colleagues Charity Kidd Lewis and Chelsi Dill, and began by interviewing Dill, who is the manager of the shelter. He worked with Food Lion of Chickamauga to create a “donation station” to set up on four separate occasions for an hour each, and then he worked with Walmart in LaFayette to set up a final “Grand Finale” donation station for three hours.
Raymond also did several ride-alongs with animals, doing videos of the reactions the dogs had to a “day out of the shelter” and their general demeanor going back into the shelter.
“When this journey started, there were 93 animals in the shelter, and around 11 were cats. All the cats were adopted, and around 45 animals total were adopted. This was done over the course of two and a half weeks.” Wallin said, beaming with pride.
About 1,500 pounds of dog food, 300 pounds of cat food, kitty litter, bleach, dish soap, blankets, toys, and other items were donated to the shelter itself during this process. They also collected almost $1,500 in cash, which went back into the shelter and efforts.
The remainder of the money will be going towards the cost of repairing the washing machine for the shelter, so the animals can have clean blankets to help stay warm in the winter.
Raymond plans to continue helping the shelter as time allows and plans for this holiday drive to be an annual occurrence.
“All in all, Walker County stepped up in a big way to help me help the homeless fur babies,” he said, “and I’m grateful to all who donated and to all who adopted or rescued.”