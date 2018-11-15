Principal Jennifer Scott escorted Superintendent Denia Reese through the halls of Boynton Elementary School to announce that Liz Kennedy-Stanfield had been selected as Catoosa County’s Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Reese said, “I love these moments in my job. I walked into Mrs. Stanfield’s class, and I could feel the respect and love in this classroom. There were happy little boys and girls totally engaged in learning.”
Stanfield began teaching pre-kindergarten at Boynton Elementary in 2015. This is her first year teaching first grade, and her principal, Jennifer Scott, said, “She is an absolutely amazing teacher.”
Superintendent Reese discussed examples from Stanfield’s application that stood out to the readers. She said, “Mrs. Stanfield’s lessons that make learning relevant and connected to real-life are exceptional. When you visit her classroom and have a conversation with her, you walk away knowing she loves teaching children. In the few minutes when I surprised her in her classroom with balloons, I knew that we had chosen one of the best of the best for our county teacher of the year.”
Stanfield was recognized at the November Board of Education meeting, and her application will be submitted for Georgia’s Teacher of the Year in December.