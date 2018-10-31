The African savannah comes to life with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring coming-of-age tale. The Lion King will be featured at the Ridgeland High School thearter in Rossville this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.
