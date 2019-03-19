David Bolt of Chickamauga is an artist who makes knives, walking staffs, bowls, wood turnings, furniture, and other stunning and exotic art pieces. Upon visiting Bolt's home, one might see a variety of art pieces -- tables, bowls, boxes, and other pieces of art and furniture that can take forty hours or even longer to make.
Much of the wood Bolt uses for these pieces comes from outside of the country, hailing from other continents such as South America or Africa. He even uses mammoth, mastodon, and elephant ivory, and specified that all ivory used was sourced before 1975, making it legal for use and sale.
He also does wood-burning art, during which he will go and take several photographs of a location or item before recreating the scene onto wood or leather.
"A lot of people don't understand this," he began, shifting in his chair. "I don't care what it is -- if it's a table or a wooden flower arrangement, or a knife or anything -- almost everything I do, I've got to see it completed in my head. I have to say 'I'm going to make this table. I want it to have curly legs, I want it to be striped with light and dark wood, and I want it to be an oval. I see it in my head before I even start."
Bolt also says there is often a tinge of disappointment in the lack of surprise. When he has the exact image of the finished piece in his head, he seems to feel underwhelmed at the finished work.
"Another thing people don't realize is that people like me don't charge what the art is worth. A wood burn takes around 40 hours at times to make. The average person who makes $10 an hour is coming in at $400 for 40 hours. I charge between $100-200 depending on the piece. And that doesn't even include supplies. I once made a knife with gold, ivory, and an intricate design. Now, if this was just oak wood and a plain knife, it would go for about $100. But when you add on the ivory, the gold, and the other fancy stuff, this knife was on the market for $1,200. It really depends on the piece, as opposed to the type of piece."
The pieces that David Bolt has produced are filled with exquisite detail, exotic designs, and intricate creativity. He is located in Chickamauga, beloved by many in the area, and takes commissions.
"While I do charge for my work, I don't do it for the money. I have my bills paid. I'm just a retired teacher who enjoys his hobby -- although, I will say it feels like more than a hobby. I love it."
If you are interested in a piece of his art, David can be contacted at 423-402-7976.