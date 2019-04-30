The 2019 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will take place Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, in Rome, Ga. The eighth-annual event at Russell Regional Airport is offering a new air show experience for fans of Georgia’s favorite craft brews.
The Wings Over North Georgia craft beer garden experience is co-hosted by Rome’s River Dog Outpost in conjunction with JLC Air Show Management. This new viewing area offers a great selection of craft beers from Georgia best beer makers including Sweetwater Brewing, Terrapin Beer, and Rome City Brewing Companies.
Premium food, beverages, and desserts will also be available adjacent to the craft beer garden viewing area. Bring a blanket and grab a spot near the flight line in the large grassy reserved seating area. For those seeking shade, a large covered serving and entertainment area will also be available to get in out of the sun.
To enjoy the full air show experience, the craft beer garden offers extended hours and activities from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Due to local alcoholic beverage laws, beverage service on Sunday will begin at 12:30 p.m. Your craft beer garden ticket includes admission to the air show in addition to one craft beer or glass of wine of your choosing. Additional amenities include a large TV viewing area, corn hole and other games, air conditioned restrooms, and live acoustic music prior to and following the daily air show performances. The beer garden is a great place to watch the air show with friends and family (21 and over) and enjoy some of Georgia’s finest craft brews.
Craft beer garden tickets are available for sale for $49 each. This area will sell out quickly. Additional premium seating, family ticket packages, and on-site reserved gold airport parking options are available for purchase at www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com. Guests interested in on-site camping options for the show can choose between premium infield and standard dry camping options.
Airport parking lots will open at 8 a.m. with the gates opening to guests at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The opening ceremonies will kick-off each day at 12:30 p.m. followed by the first flying performances at 1 pm.
The public can follow the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show across social media through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For the most-up-to-date air show news, parking tips, and other event information, please visit the show’s social media sites.
The Wings Over North Georgia air show is an FAA, DoD, and International Council of Air Shows recognized event. For the full list of performers, activities, and ticket options air show fans, exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors can visit the official Wings Over North Georgia air show website.