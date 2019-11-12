Larry Williams

Larry Williams was elected as GACD’s (Georgia Association of Conservation Districts) Group 1 vice president at their meeting Oct. 24 in Acworth. As Group 1 vice president, Williams represents the Soil and Water Conservation Districts throughout Northwest Georgia.

Williams served in the U.S. Navy from 1967-1971 and has a BA in Biology from University of Tennessee - Chattanooga, as well as a M.S. and Ed.S. in agricultural education from the University of Georgia. He has previously taught agricultural education at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School and Dade County High School.

He is the founder of Agrimissions, where he coordinates agricultural development mission work locally and abroad. Williams is a former inductee into the Georgia Agricultural Educators Hall of Fame, has received the Honorary American Farmers Degree from the National FFA Organization and assisted with the development of the agri-science program and the statewide curriculum for agricultural education in Georgia.

He resides in Trenton and currently represents Dade County as a district supervisor for the Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District.

Conservation Districts are units of state government that manage natural resource programs concerning soil and water.

