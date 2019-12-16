Miranda Huggins and Bob Swanson were married Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Rome, Ga., at Frost Chapel on the campus of Berry College, the bride’s alma mater.
Rev. David Autry officiated. The bride is the daughter of Jerry and Carolyn Huggins. The groom is the son of Susan Galyon Swanson and the late Robert Swanson.
The bride, escorted by her father, wore an ivory and nude fit and flare gown by Justin Alexander. Lace appliques embellished the illusion neckline and continued down the back of the gown, adorned with covered buttons and loops. The chapel-length train finished with a lace illusion cut out and scallop hem. A fingertip length veil trimmed with lace appliques and a blusher completed the look.
Lauren Shank and Jason Shank served as matron of honor and best man. Their daughters, Helen and Lucy, served as flower girl and ring bearer.
A reception in the historic Ford Dining Hall, on the campus of the college, followed the ceremony. The wedding cake, by Honeymoon Bakery in Rome, Ga., was a four-tier stand of cupcakes topped with a six-inch cake. Cupcake flavors were strawberry with strawberry buttercream icing, carrot cake with cream cheese icing, and vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream icing. The cake on top was carrot cake with cream cheese icing. A three-tier cupcake stand of chocolate cupcakes with chocolate buttercream icing served as the groom’s cake.
ARC Studios Photography in Dalton, Ga., captured the events of the day, and Creighton’s Wildflowers Design Studio in Rossville, Ga., designed the exquisite floral arrangements. A rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s mother, was held at Provino’s Italian Restaurant in Rome, Ga. Bridal showers included a miscellaneous shower hosted by Mrs. Margaret Newton and Mrs. Reba Millican, a Christmas shower hosted by Ms. Leslie Cole and Mrs. Becky Norris, and a bridal party dinner hosted by Mrs. Annette Woods and Mrs. Joyce Phelps.
Following the wedding, the couple honeymooned in Blue Ridge, Ga.