The thrill of hiking Lula Lake Land Trust reaches a new level as the popular nature preserve with limited public access doubles as the location for a photo scavenger hunt.
The event, which takes place on Lookout Mountain, Ga., on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is the third offering in the Walker Rocks Outdoor Series, which was created by the county Chamber of Commerce to raise local awareness about the county’s outdoor destinations.
Visitors will be given two hours to find and photograph specific items while walking Lula Lake’s trails. Pictures can then be posted on each participant’s Facebook page and tagged to the Walker Rocks Facebook page (@Walker Rocks) for a chance to win a prize.
Scavenger hunters will then get an hour of free time to picnic and explore the falls, the east brow of Lookout Mountain, Ga., and other scenic locations.
Admission to the scavenger hunt is free, but pre-registration is required at walkerrocks.com due to limited space. Participants must also be able to walk a minimum of three miles to take part in this event.