Imagine a summer filled with camping, hiking, fishing and watersports, with some music, movies and good eats mixed in.
The newly launched Walker Rocks Outdoor series blends these experiences to make some of Walker County’s leading outdoor attractions more accessible to the general public.
The series kicks off with the Family Campout at Mountain Cove Farms, 994 Dougherty Gap Road, Chickamauga, on Saturday, May 25.
Load up your vehicle and head to the Cove for an afternoon of campground music and field-day-style games, like three-legged races, sack races and kickball. Campers can also relax by the campfire while making s’mores and catch a special showing of the ‘80s adventure movie “The Goonies.”
“This is a family-friendly event that offers a unique opportunity for parents with young children to try out camping and see what it’s like to sleep outdoors,” said Lacey Wilson, Chamber of Commerce president. “We also see this as a ‘staycation’ of sorts for folks looking for something unique to do with their family over the holiday weekend.”