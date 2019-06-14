Adventure awaits on West Chickamauga Creek later this month, as Kayak Day floats to the top of the Walker Rocks Outdoor Series.
On Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., explore what it’s like to take a peaceful journey aboard a touring kayak at Lee & Gordon’s Mills. Battlefield Outdoors will provide demonstration kayaks to give beginners a taste of what it’s like to go paddling on the creek.
Visitors are encouraged to picnic with family and friends onsite during Kayak Day, which is a free community event. Participants are also advised to bring sunscreen, bottled water, a dry or ziplock bag and a towel.
The Lee & Gordon’s Mills launch site is part of the South Chickamauga Creek Blueway, which runs from Chickamauga to Fort Oglethorpe en route to the Tennessee Riverpark, near Chattanooga State Community College.
Interest in recreational kayaking has more than doubled over the past decade, according to The Outdoor Foundation’s 2018 Outdoor Participation Report. Kayak Day aims to build on that growth, by eliminating some of the apprehension associated with learning how to safely maneuver this outdoor activity.