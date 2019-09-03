Walker County will hold a Patriot Day service to recognize and remember first responders on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack.
The service, led by Walker County Fire Rescue, begins at 8:15 a.m. and includes the ringing of a bell at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. to signify the moments when two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center.
Students from LaFayette High School’s JROTC and chorus programs will be participating in the program, along with Walker County Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Farrow, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and LaFayette Fire Services and Emergency Management Director Stacy Meeks. Taps will be performed by Ridgeland High School student Tyler Bailey.
Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield recently signed a proclamation recognizing September 11, 2019, as Patriot Day in Walker County, encouraging citizens to observe the day with patriotism and pause for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.