Anna Grace Rann of Rocky Face, Cory Shields of Rock Spring, and Kaytlin Mitchell of LaFayette have been selected to attend the 54th annual Washington Youth Tour, a once-in-a-lifetime leadership experience sponsored by the electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) in Georgia, including North Georgia EMC.
Candidates compete for a spot alongside other teens who are community volunteers in a variety of youth service organizations, student athletes and members of respected academic organizations. NGEMC's three delegates were chosen through a rigorous application and interview process that considered leadership experience, academic excellence and community involvement. According to Charlie Durden with North Georgia EMC, the Youth Tour was established to inspire the next generation of leaders.
This year's tour, which takes place June 13-20, will expose students to the fast-paced world of politics and leadership. Former delegates and participating EMCs agree the Youth Tour has grown into an invaluable program that gives young adults an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. The Washington Youth Tour “provided a unique experience that has honestly changed me for the better and has better equipped me to lead back home and in all avenues of life,” stated 2018 NGEMC delegate, Sydney Rogers.
Student Delegates will explore government on a local and national level, gathering in Atlanta before departing for Washington, D.C. While visiting our nation's capital, the delegates will meet with their elected officials to discuss and learn about issues that are important locally. The Georgia delegation will join more than 1,700 additional youth representing cooperatives across the nation and will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and views about local and national issues with peers from other states.
“Don't be afraid to step out of the box,” advised Erin Rogers, a 2018 NGEMC delegate. “Talk to the other delegates, learn their opinions and be part of the big picture. Your fellow delegates are the future leaders of America,” Rogers stated.
Since 1965, the Washington Youth Tour has given more than 3,000 students from Georgia and more than 50,000 nationwide the opportunity to take part in this unique experience. President Lyndon Johnson initially requested the program to “send youngsters to the nation's capital where they can actually see what the flag stands for and represents.”